MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 5,733 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.17% of Synaptics worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 22.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,098,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,559 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,895,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,130,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,050,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 67,975 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,483,000 after purchasing an additional 95,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -59.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $89.81.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.12 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.690 EPS. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synaptics Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.