MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 945 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2%

MPC opened at $182.14 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $186.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.93. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

