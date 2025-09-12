MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 122.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 645.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JP Morgan Cazenove dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bernstein Bank lowered Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $56.09 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

