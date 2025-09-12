MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 154 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $394.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $431.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $369.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.82 and a 52 week high of $499.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.48 and a 200 day moving average of $425.23.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%.The business had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

