MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 50,794 Shares of Stellantis N.V. $STLA

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,794 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Stellantis by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,315,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,265,000 after purchasing an additional 280,842 shares during the period. Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $2,138,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of STLA stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Stellantis N.V. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.25 to $13.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research cut Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

