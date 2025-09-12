MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 8,846 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 71.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.53.

Equifax Trading Up 6.1%

EFX opened at $260.45 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.98 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 39.14%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.