MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 999 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 97.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 31.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $1,941,757.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,819.28. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 26,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total value of $7,000,070.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,299,448.10. This represents a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,660 shares of company stock worth $11,217,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 2.4%

AIT opened at $269.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.71 and a 12 month high of $282.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.32 and a 200 day moving average of $240.78.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIT shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price target on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

