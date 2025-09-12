MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,099,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 129,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.24, for a total transaction of $47,824,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 187,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,295,599.36. This represents a 40.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William John Sibold sold 7,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $3,047,770.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 109,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,920,955.54. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 165,683 shares of company stock valued at $61,921,142 and have sold 309,019 shares valued at $112,705,072. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $439.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of -1.02. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.63 and a 1-year high of $457.16.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.48) by $1.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.10) earnings per share. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1357.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $483.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.13.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

