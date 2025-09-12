MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $168.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $174.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.79 and a 200 day moving average of $144.55.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,241,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 269,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,051.32. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $731,445.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,245. The trade was a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

