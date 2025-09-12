MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $89.35 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52-week low of $84.25 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.