MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Lantheus worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2,350.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Lantheus by 68.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 117.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Farallon Partners L. L. C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock worth $382,427,380. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.29. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $118.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average is $81.54.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $378.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $63.00 target price on Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

