MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:ZBH opened at $104.22 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $114.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average is $99.62.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.