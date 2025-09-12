MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 205.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,265 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $257,917,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 570.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,180,000 after acquiring an additional 956,500 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $74,984,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,056,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,843,000 after acquiring an additional 480,642 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $148.46 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.00 and its 200-day moving average is $145.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 140.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

View Our Latest Report on EXR

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.