MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $4.25 Million Stake in KB Home $KBH

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,151 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 73.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3,142.9% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 51.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 30.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other KB Home news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,024.40. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

KB Home Price Performance

KB Home stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.36. KB Home has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.47%.The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

