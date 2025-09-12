MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $4.32 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. $NVR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 838,726.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,154,589,000 after acquiring an additional 159,358 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of NVR by 116,808.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,528,000 after acquiring an additional 57,236 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $334,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 5,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,183. This represents a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,800. This trade represents a 74.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,360. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

NVR Stock Up 2.5%

NVR stock opened at $8,544.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7,926.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,454.34.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $120.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

