MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,872 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 25.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 721 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $275,170.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,650.50. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,833 shares of company stock worth $14,941,472 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.59.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $78.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $103.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 104.97%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

