MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $4.58 Million Position in Impinj, Inc. $PI

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 35.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 68.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Impinj from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.29.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $961,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 341,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,595,260.70. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,803,650. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Impinj stock opened at $183.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $239.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,361.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.78 million. Impinj had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Impinj has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

