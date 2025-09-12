MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.17% of Alarm.com worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 235.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 87.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 95.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Alarm.com Stock Up 2.4%

ALRM opened at $56.56 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $254.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.96 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 13.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other news, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $42,789.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,928. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.