MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,940 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 11,714.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,161,882 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $92,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,048 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 133.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 594,942 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,203,000 after purchasing an additional 339,756 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 125.2% in the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,829,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,449 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 361.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $165,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $39,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $99.31 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average is $88.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.