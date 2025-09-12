MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $4.92 Million Stake in Equity Residential $EQR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Equity Residential by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.96.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

