MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,092 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,227.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,450 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:SYF opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average is $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

