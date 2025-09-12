MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $5.36 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 43.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.46.

PHM opened at $138.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average is $109.04.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

