MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 133.4% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in BorgWarner by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $589,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 234,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,200,112.40. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $371,143.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,385.93. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,318. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

