MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Position in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,096. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.7%

RDN opened at $35.51 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

Radian Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

