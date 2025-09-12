MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stake in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. $PCG

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 43,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 84,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Gas & Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 348,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 104,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Gas & Electric alerts:

Pacific Gas & Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pacific Gas & Electric ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Argus raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pacific Gas & Electric

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.