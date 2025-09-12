MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. $BITF

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,493,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223,201 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bitfarms by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bitfarms by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bitfarms by 69.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 61,085 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Trading Up 16.6%

Shares of BITF opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

