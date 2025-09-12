MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,490. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

