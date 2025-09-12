MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 14,979 Shares of SouthState Co. $SSB

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of SouthState worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 31.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,079,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SouthState by 34.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,556,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,348 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SouthState by 0.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,479,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SouthState by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,249,000 after acquiring an additional 222,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SouthState by 38.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,407,000 after acquiring an additional 397,371 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $102.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.43. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $77.74 and a 52-week high of $114.26.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $840.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.12 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 22.38%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group lifted their price target on SouthState from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on SouthState from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,786. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher bought 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.31 per share, with a total value of $324,820.78. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,089.14. This trade represents a 67.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,338 shares of company stock valued at $786,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

