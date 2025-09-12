MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 1,772 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 149.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 78,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 46,926 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 24.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 413,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,874,000 after acquiring an additional 85,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 87.1% in the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $168.58 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $224.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.