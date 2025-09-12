MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 226 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 692.2% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,098.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,153,015. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,595.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,300.00 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,483.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,730.80.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

