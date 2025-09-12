MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 273,480 Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. $BTBT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,480 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTBT. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,194,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,727 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,437,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 332,513 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Two Seas Capital LP raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 12.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 215,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bit Digital news, Director Brock Jeffrey Pierce purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samir Tabar purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,108,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,178. This represents a 55.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bit Digital Price Performance

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $945.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 4.77. Bit Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 52.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. Analysts expect that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Bit Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

