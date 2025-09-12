MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 610 Shares of Match Group Inc. $MTCH

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Match Group worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Match Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,889.76. This represents a 60.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $245,043.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,964.80. The trade was a 21.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,454 shares of company stock worth $907,839 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $38.02 on Friday. Match Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

