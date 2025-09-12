MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $67.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

