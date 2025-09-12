MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price target on Molson Coors Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

