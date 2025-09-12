MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Position in Cipher Mining Inc. $CIFR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,368 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Cipher Mining worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 42.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 667,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $4,075,431.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 93,667,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,308,040.07. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $5,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,642,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,481,168.40. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,966,662 shares of company stock valued at $52,134,046. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIFR opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.76. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

