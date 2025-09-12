MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 149.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,872 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 135,224 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DB. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 96.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $37.54.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.