MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 105,931 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,931 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 637.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

