MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 12,474 Shares of SiTime Corporation $SITM

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,474 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 5,015.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 166,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 162,965 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 2,016.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 443,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,756,000 after purchasing an additional 422,288 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 310.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Stock Performance

SITM opened at $258.57 on Friday. SiTime Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $268.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.82 and its 200-day moving average is $190.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.30 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 32.15%.The company had revenue of $69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 463,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,464,256. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 93,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,863,322. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $3,971,710. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SiTime from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Friday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SITM

SiTime Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.