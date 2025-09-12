MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 3,146 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR opened at $255.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.21 and a 52-week high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total value of $1,465,991.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $37,020,545.45. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

