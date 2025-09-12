MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 40,251 Shares of Unity Software Inc. $U

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,251 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Unity Software worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 88,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,486,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 625,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,088,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,904,000 after purchasing an additional 763,570 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $4,803,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,222,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,949,164.36. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 1,350,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $59,980,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,139,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,763,456.39. This trade represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,981,485 shares of company stock valued at $82,447,777. 3.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unity Software from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $440.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

