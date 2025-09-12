MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 512 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 17.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,312,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,147,478,000 after buying an additional 3,048,311 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $241,789,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 41.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,876,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,687,000 after buying an additional 844,418 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 13,184.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 345,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,517,000 after buying an additional 342,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,506,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $207.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.18 and a 200-day moving average of $176.09. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.PTC’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $233.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

