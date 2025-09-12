Moelis & Company $MC Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,356,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.00% of Moelis & Company worth $137,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.3% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $810,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 311.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,177,000 after acquiring an additional 352,490 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $189,639.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,544.68. This represents a 26.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515.84. This represents a 97.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 3.3%

MC opened at $75.72 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.36%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

