Moelis & Company $MC Stock Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 311.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Moelis & Company worth $27,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 72.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 203,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 85,745 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 405.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 155,162 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $10,670,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $189,639.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,544.68. The trade was a 26.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $9,515.84. This trade represents a 97.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC opened at $75.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $365.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Moelis & Company

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.