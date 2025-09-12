Morgan Stanley Cuts Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $510.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $715.00 to $510.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNPS. Baird R W cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 price target (down from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $438.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $592.81 and a 200-day moving average of $506.77.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,746.85. This trade represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $13,168,999. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.3% in the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

