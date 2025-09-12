Natera, Inc. $NTRA Stock Holdings Lessened by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.2% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.0% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $173.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.68. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.09.

Insider Activity at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $845,805.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,397,336.42. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $332,392.32. Following the sale, the director owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,458.71. This trade represents a 30.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,656. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

