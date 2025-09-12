National Fuel Gas Company $NFG Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,758 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.40% of National Fuel Gas worth $28,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 18.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 29,652.6% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE NFG opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $89.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $531.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.45%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

