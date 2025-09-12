NerdWallet, Inc. $NRDS Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 166,984 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41,615 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $10.70 on Friday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The company has a market cap of $813.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.44.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. NerdWallet has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

