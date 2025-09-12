NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 4,687.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,068,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $93,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,375,363,000 after buying an additional 597,956 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 97.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,096,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $96,293,000 after buying an additional 541,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $46,096,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 707.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 498,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,790,000 after buying an additional 436,805 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Up 1.3%

NetApp stock opened at $125.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.08. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTAP. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NetApp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,280.90. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $865,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 296,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,208,812.90. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,775. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.