New Century Logistics (BVI) (NASDAQ:NCEW) Trading Down 2% – What’s Next?

New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited (NASDAQ:NCEW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.59. 171,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 469,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised New Century Logistics (BVI) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Get New Century Logistics (BVI) alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on New Century Logistics (BVI)

New Century Logistics (BVI) Price Performance

New Century Logistics (BVI) Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

(Get Free Report)

New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited (“NC Logistics”) was incorporated in the BVI on April 24, 2019 with limited liability and is a holding company with no material operations. Our operations are conducted in Hong Kong by our wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely (i) New Century Logistics Company Limited (“NCL (HK)”), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, (ii) GLF Cargo Services Limited (“GLF”), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and a wholly-owned by NCL (HK), and (iii) Win-Tec Transportation Company Limited (“Win-Tec”), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and a wholly-owned by NCL (HK).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Century Logistics (BVI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Century Logistics (BVI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.