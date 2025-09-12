New Era Helium (NASDAQ:NEHC) Trading 3.7% Higher – What’s Next?

New Era Helium Inc. (NASDAQ:NEHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. 1,713,835 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 874,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

New Era Helium Trading Up 3.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Get New Era Helium alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Era Helium

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Era Helium stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of New Era Helium Inc. (NASDAQ:NEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 4.84% of New Era Helium at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

New Era Helium Company Profile

New Era Helium, Inc is an exploration and production company that sources helium produced in association with the production of natural gas reserves in North America. The company was founded in 2023 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Era Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Era Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.